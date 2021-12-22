Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic sends gifts to children’s hospital in Slovenia

Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic got into the giving season by surprising kids who are spending the holidays at a children’s hospital in Slovenia with gifts.

Kids at University Children's Hospital Ljubljana were given toys, electronics, Jordan Brand gear, and some signed photos.

"These children are going through so much. I just hope this gives them a little bit of happiness during these difficult times," Doncic said in a release. "I hope they feel better soon, so they can get back to doing what they love. I’m thinking of them and I wish the children and their families a happy New Year in 2022."

