Crane truck catches fire in Mansfield, tire explodes

Mansfield police are responding to a commercial vehicle fire on U.S. 287 on Friday night.

The crane truck caught fire in the northbound lanes near Broad Street, causing one of the tires to explode.

People who live in the area reported hearing an explosion.

Mansfield police say the driver of the truck was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

The fire was contained to the axle and wheel system of the truck, according to police.

Traffic is being diverted on U.S. 287 on Friday night.