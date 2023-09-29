Manhunt along Highway 287 in Ellis County, residents nearby asked to lock doors

There is a manhunt underway near Highway 287 at the Navarro-Ellis County line.

Ennis Police say there is a multi-agency search near Ennis Parkway happening in the area. No further details were given.

An overturned vehicle was spotted in the area.

The police department is asking people to avoid the area, but says that all Ennis schools are safe.

The Ellis County Sheriff's Office is asking the people who live in the area to lock their doors and call 9-1-1 if they see anything suspicious.

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 4 for more information.