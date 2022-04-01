Man was driving 157 mph at time of deadly crash on I-20, Fort Worth police say

article

Fort Worth police said a driver was going more than twice the speed limit when he caused a deadly crash on a highway last month.

The wreck killed an innocent driver and injured two passengers, and 22-year-old Bryce Abernathy has been arrested.

On March 15, police said Abernathy was driving recklessly at 157 miles an hour, when he crashed into the back of an SUV on I-20, causing it to burst into flames.

The impact killed 19-year-old Kyree Smallwood.

Two passengers in the SUV were left hurt.

The posted speed limit in that area is 70 miles per hour.

Abernathy faces two counts of aggravated assault and one count of manslaughter.

Advertisement

READ MORE: Dallas mother facing new charge in connection to shooting death of 3-year-old son