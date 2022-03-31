Dallas mother charged in connection with shooting death of her 3-year-old son

article

Dallas police have arrested a 26-year-old mother in connection with the shooting death of her 3-year-old son earlier this week.

Lacravivonne Washington was arrested Wednesday on outstanding warrants and police took her in to interview her about the death of her son, Jalexus Washington.

According to police, Washington declined to speak to detectives prior to being booked for the outstanding warrants.

She was then charged with endangering a child, due to a weapon being accessible to a child.

RELATED: Dallas PD releases new timeline details in 3-year-old’s shooting death

Police previously said they found no evidence to support the mother's claim that the shooting resulted from a road rage incident.

It is unclear if police received tips or discovered new evidence that led to the child endangerment charge.

Anyone who may have seen the mother and child during the timeframe of the shooting is asked to contact Dallas police.

Advertisement

RELATED: Dallas toddler dies after being shot in the head