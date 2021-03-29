Ellis County deputies searching for Waxahachie man's killer

article

The Ellis County Sheriff’s Office south of Dallas is looking for a killer.

Deputies are trying to find 28-year-old Trenton James Adams.

The body of 29-year-old Jordan Von Hoffman of Waxahachie was found along a remote part of Ensign Road in southern Ennis last week.

The sheriff’s office said Adams is wanted for Von Hoffman’s murder but did not release any details about the crime.

Adams may be driving a 2011 black Jeep Compass with the Texas license plate NCG9476.

Anyone with information is asked to call 972-937-6060. Tipsters can also remain anonymous by calling Ellis County Crime Stoppers at 972-937.7297.