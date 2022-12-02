Man wanted for sexually assaulting child at Arlington business

article

Arlington police need help identifying a man who was accused of sexually assaulting a child last month.

The assault happened on Nov. 26 inside a business in the 5900 block of S. Cooper Street.

Police did not say exactly where it happened. They said they are only releasing limited details because of the victim’s age and the nature of the case.

They did say another customer saw what was happening and alerted employees that the teen may be in trouble. Those employees intervened, scared away the suspect, and called 911.

Security cameras captured pictures of the suspect as he was leaving.

He’s described as a black male who is about 50 years old with a short fade, salt and pepper hair, and glasses.

He drove away in a dark-colored Cadillac SUV, possibly a Cadillac XT4 or XT5. It had no license plate.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect is urged to call the Arlington Police Department’s Crimes Against Children Unit at 817-575-3200.

Anonymous tips are welcome through Crime Stoppers at 817-469-8477.