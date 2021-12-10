Expand / Collapse search

Man wanted for murder in small Collin County town

McKINNEY, Texas - The Collin County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man wanted for murder.

Miguel Angel Hernandez, 25, is accused of killing 24-year-ol Roberto Guerro on Wednesday in New Hope, northeast of McKinney.

The sheriff’s office did not release any other details about the murder.

Hernandez may be driving a 2015 white Nissan Altima with the Texas license plate number HDF9773.

Anyone with information about him should call 972-547-5350.

