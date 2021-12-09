One person injured in McKinney helicopter explosion

article

A helicopter explosion in McKinney Thursday evening sent one person to a hospital with burn injuries.

According to the McKinney Fire Department, this happened at the McKinney National Airport.

Witnesses told authorities someone was working on the helicopter and then tried to take off.

The helicopter reportedly tilted to the side and that’s when the explosion happened.

The person inside was able to get out. They were taken to a hospital with burns, but their condition was not released.

The FAA will investigate what led up to the explosion.

Advertisement

READ MORE: Hundreds gather for funeral of fallen Mesquite police officer