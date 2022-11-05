Man struck and killed in hit-and-run crash in Dallas

Dallas police said a man was killed after being struck by a vehicle that left the scene early Saturday morning.

The crash happened at about 12:30 a.m., near Forest Lane and Audelia Road in Far Northeast Dallas.

A witness told police the pedestrian was walking on the edge of the road, near the grassy area, when he was struck by a vehicle that was westbound on Forest Lane at a high rate of speed.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. His name has not yet been released.

The driver involved did not stop and assist. Police said the vehicle involved will likely have major damage.

No arrests have been made. Police are working to find surveillance video of the crash.