Motorcyclist hurt after colliding with Dallas police vehicle

Dallas police said a motorcyclist suffered a serious leg injury after they collided with a Dallas police vehicle Friday night.

The crash happened just before 10:30 p.m., when police said the motorcyclist was speeding along Skillman Street.

The motorcyclist reportedly struck a DPD vehicle that was making a turn.

No officers were hurt.

The crash is under investigation. No further details have been released at this time.