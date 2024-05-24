Man shot to death in Haltom City Aldi parking lot

Haltom City police are investigating a deadly shooting in a grocery store parking lot.

It happened on Thursday at the Aldi store in the 3100 block of the Denton Highway.

Police said they got a call about gunfire in the parking lot.

When officers got there, they found a man with gunshot wounds.

He was rushed to the hospital but did not survive. His name has not yet been released.

Featured article

Witnesses said the suspects fled in a silver Jeep.

Police have not released any details about those suspects, but said investigators believe the victims and the suspects knew each other.

There is no ongoing threat to the public, police said.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Det. Tabler at 817-222-7040.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted at 469tips.com or 817-469-8477.