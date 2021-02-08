Man killed outside far northeast Dallas convenience store

article

A man was shot to death outside a convenience store in fart northeast Dallas.

Police said it happened Sunday night near the Eli Food Mart located on Forest Lane near Skillman Avenue.

The man was in his car when more than a dozen shots came from a nearby alley. He got help by walking into the store but collapsed and died at the hospital.

Police said an argument may have led to the shooting.

They have not found the suspect and hope surveillance video can show who pulled the trigger.