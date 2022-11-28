Man killed in Thanksgiving night hit-and-run in Denton
DENTON, Texas - Denton police need help finding the driver involved in a deadly hit-and-run on Thanksgiving night.
The name and age of the victim have not been released.
He was hit by a vehicle on University Drive, just west of Bell Avenue near the two residential towers at Texas Woman’s University.
The victim died at the hospital.
Police are now looking for a 2007 to 2009 Hyundai Elantra with front end or side damage.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Denton Police Department.