Man in his 30s becomes 19th person to die from COVID-19 in Tarrant County; Dallas County reports 20th death

Tarrant County is reporting one new COVID-19 death after seeing a spike in deaths earlier in the week.

The county now has 19 deaths because of the coronavirus. The most recent patient to die was a Euless man in his 30s who did have some underlying health conditions.

On Tuesday, Tarrant County health officials reported five deaths, the largest single-day spike since the pandemic began. It prompted the city of Fort Worth to close parks to traffic on Easter Sunday.

Mayor Betsy Price asked residents to avoid gatherings during the holiday weekend.

“It’s a difficult time, but we simply can’t have everybody congregating for Easter egg hunts,” she said. “Do your Easter egg hunts at home.”

Dallas County reported 63 new cases on Wednesday, along with its COVID-19 20th death, a Rowlett man in his 60s who did have underlying high-risk health conditions.

The county now has 1,324 confirmed cases of the virus.

In Denton County, there are 366 total cases with seven deaths. And Collin County has 343 cases with four deaths.

