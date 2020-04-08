Dallas to spend $1.5 million on RVs for first responders

article

The Dallas City Council approved a plan to buy recreational vehicles as quarantine shelters for first responders.

Council members met Wednesday morning by video conference and voted in favor of the $1.5 million expense. It’s not yet clear how many RVs the city would purchase.

They would be given to police officers and firefighters who are working on the front lines or who have been exposed to the coronavirus so they do not have to risk infecting their families.

The council also voted to spend $1.2 million on personal protective equipment for city workers.