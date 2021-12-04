Police identify Mesquite officer fatally shot outside grocery store

Mesquite police have identified the officer who died after being shot outside a grocery store Friday afternoon as Richard Houston.

Houston had been with Mesquite PD since January 2001. He leaves behind a wife and three children.

He was shot twice outside an Albertsons in the 1500 block of S. Belt Line Road after responding to a disturbance call just before 1:45 p.m. Friday

Police said Houston and a suspect were both shot after the suspect pulled out a gun.

Houston, who police said was shot multiple times, and the suspect were taken to Baylor University Medical Center in Dallas in critical condition. Houston later died from his injuries.

The suspect is still alive and in the hospital. His name has not yet been released.

A procession was held Friday evening as the slain officer's body was transported from the hospital to the medical examiner's office.

After his body was brought inside the building, the officers who joined the procession got out of their vehicles, walked to the loading area, and gave one final salute.

Houston was honored in April for preventing a suicide attempt by a suspect arrested for stealing a car as part of a crime spree.

Houston’s recognitions with the Mesquite Police Department include:

• 48 Letters of Commendation

• 2 Life Saving Awards

• 1 Police Commendation Bar

• Citizens Police Academy Officer of the Month Award in August 2018

Police said a donation website has been set up to help the Houston family: charities.thempa.org/donate/.