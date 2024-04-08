Man fatally shot in Dallas, murder suspect arrested

article

A 23-year-old man is facing charges after an argument in Dallas turned deadly.

Dallas police said Davondrick Ross got into an argument with another man on Sunday morning in the 4100 block of N. Central Expressway.

Ross pulled out a weapon and shot the victim, police said.

Featured article

Officers found the other man shot in a breezeway. He died at the scene.

Ross was arrested and charged with murder.

The victim’s name has not yet been released.