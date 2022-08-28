1 dead in crash involving wrong-way driver on I-45
article
WILMER, Texas - One person is dead following a head-on crash involving a wrong-way driver on I-45 in Wilmer early Sunday morning.
The wreck happened just after 3 a.m., along I-45, just before Malloy Bridge Road, southeast of Dallas.
Law enforcement on the scene said an SUV was going north in the southbound lanes of I-45, before slamming head-on into an 18-wheeler.
READ MORE: Survivor of deadly plane crash shares inspiring recovery journey 2 years after plane crash
One person was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the 18-wheeler was not injured.
No further details have been released as authorities continue to investigate.