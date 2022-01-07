Man dies after crashing truck into Hurst fire station

article

The man who crashed a truck into the side of a fire station in Hurst died from his injuries.

The accident happened Tuesday morning near the intersection of Precinct Line Road and Cannon Drive.

Hurst police said the driver of a utility truck suffered a medical emergency and crashed into the side of Hurst Fire Station #1.

He was taken to the hospital but did not survive.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner identified him as 51-year-old Michael Dixon of North Richland Hills.

The crash also caused a major power outage in the area because several utilities poles were knocked over.

