Man crushed by elevator in Manhattan

Authorities say an elevator accident in a New York city high-rise has killed a man who was apparently pinned between the elevator car and the shaft.

Police say that it happened in a Third Ave. building in Kips Bay around 8:30 a.m.

Police and building inspectors are investigating. Police say it appears 30-year-old Samuel Charles Waisbren was trying to get out of the elevator when it continued downward and trapped him.

Waisbren died at the scene. A message has been left for the company that owns the building.

Other passengers were rescued from the elevator.

