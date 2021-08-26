Man crashes into Dallas home while trying to escape deadly shooting

article

Dallas police are trying to find out what led up to the fatal shooting of a man who in his dying minutes drove a car into a house.

Paramedics found the man after he hit the home near Samuel Boulevard and Jim Miller Road in east Dallas.

He died at the hospital from the gunshot wounds.

Police believe he was shot somewhere else and was trying to get away when he crashed.

