Teen arrested, charged in capital murder of Burleson 17-year-old

The Brief A 17-year-old male has been arrested and charged with capital murder and aggravated robbery following a fatal shooting in a Burleson park. The victim, identified as 17-year-old Keighan Robert Crist, was shot multiple times; a second teen was wounded in the leg. Authorities believe the shooting happened during a narcotics transaction, and two additional suspects remain at large as the investigation continues.



A 17-year-old has been arrested and charged with capital murder and aggravated robbery following a shooting in a Burleson park that left one teenager dead and another wounded, authorities announced.

Burleson police identified the deceased victim as 17-year-old Keighan Robert Crist.

Fatal shooting at Bailey Lake park in Burleson

Bailey Lake deadly shooting

The backstory:

Officers responded to reports of a shooting at 11:33 p.m. Sunday in the parking lot at Bailey Lake. They found Crist unresponsive in the driver’s seat of a vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital, where he died.

A second 17-year-old male was also located with a gunshot wound to the leg and taken to another area hospital for treatment.

Investigators believe the shooting happened during a narcotics transaction involving three suspects.

Police quickly identified and located one suspect, 17-year-old Wyatt Lynn Jacobs, parked in a residential driveway in Burleson. Jacobs was detained, interviewed by detectives, and reportedly provided a statement admitting involvement in the shooting.

Wyatt Jacobs arrested

What we know:

Jacobs was arrested on suspicion of capital murder and aggravated robbery. He was booked into the Johnson County Law Enforcement Center on Monday, and his combined bond was set at $1,200,000.

Fatal shooting at Bailey Lake park in Burleson

The other two suspects remain at large. Police are withholding their names to protect the integrity of the ongoing investigation.

Detectives currently believe the shooting was an isolated incident related to criminal activity among the involved parties and does not pose an ongoing threat to the public.

What you can do:

The Burleson Police Department is urging anyone with information to contact the Criminal Investigations Division at 817-426-9903.