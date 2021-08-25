Dallas police chase involving teen carjacking suspects ends in crash, innocent driver killed

A Dallas police chase that involved teenage carjacking suspects ended with a crash and an innocent driver’s death.

The chase started early Wednesday morning after police spotted a stolen car. They said the owner had been carjacked at gunpoint Monday night.

The 20-minute high-speed chase ended in east Oak Cliff.

The stolen car ran a red light on Great Trinity Forest Way and hit another vehicle, killing a man and injuring a woman in the passenger seat.

The 14-year-old driver of the stolen car tried to get away on foot but was quickly captured.

Police said all four suspects, including three juveniles and one adult, were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

They will face multiple criminal charges.

