Man arrested after threatening to blow up TCU campus during standoff, police say
FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police arrested a man who reportedly threatened staff at TCU, before causing a standoff and threatening to blow up the campus.
This incident started just after 9 a.m., when Forth Worth PD’s SWAT team was called about someone who was reportedly making threats to TCU staff.
He was found in his vehicle in a parking lot, and police said he refused to leave his vehicle.
At one point, police said he opened his door and threatened to blow up the campus.
He later surrendered without incident.
Police did not find any explosives, but they said he had a loaded handgun under the driver's seat.
The man’s name has not yet been released. He is charged with making a terroristic threat.