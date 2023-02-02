Man arrested after threatening to blow up TCU campus during standoff, police say

article

Fort Worth police arrested a man who reportedly threatened staff at TCU, before causing a standoff and threatening to blow up the campus.

This incident started just after 9 a.m., when Forth Worth PD’s SWAT team was called about someone who was reportedly making threats to TCU staff.

He was found in his vehicle in a parking lot, and police said he refused to leave his vehicle.

At one point, police said he opened his door and threatened to blow up the campus.

READ MORE: Fort Worth PD officer arrested on sexual abuse of a child charge

He later surrendered without incident.

Police did not find any explosives, but they said he had a loaded handgun under the driver's seat.

The man’s name has not yet been released. He is charged with making a terroristic threat.