Man arrested for DWI after crashing into Dallas PD vehicle; 2 officers suffer minor injuries

article

A 28-year-old man has been arrested after crashing into a Dallas PD vehicle that was at the scene of another crash early Saturday morning.

The wreck happened just after 3:45 a.m., as two officers were in a marked Dallas PD squad car, with emergency lights on, in the 3900 block of S. R L Thornton Freeway.

Officers were blocking traffic for a crash that had just occurred.

The suspect, who has not yet been identified, didn’t slow down or move over and crashed into the police vehicle.

The driver was arrested for DWI and taken to jail.

Police said the two officers were taken to a local hospital to be treated for minor injuries.