Man arrested after leading police on high speed chase

A man was arrested Friday night after leading police onto a high speed chase that topped speeds of up to 100 miles per hour.

It happened before midnight in Mesquite.

Police say they tried to pull over the driver, but he refused to stop. The chase took place down I-45 to I-20 through a few neighborhoods before entering onto highway 175.

Police say the car stopped at Masters Drive in Southeast Dallas. The driver tried to take off, but he was eventually caught.



