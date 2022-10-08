4 dead in shooting during apparent robbery in Fort Worth

article

Fort Worth police said four people were killed in a shooting during an apparent robbery Friday evening.

This happened just before 7 p.m., when police were called about a shooting in the 1200 block of E. Jessamine Street.

Responding officers found four shooting victims in a vehicle.

Three victims were pronounced dead at the scene, while the fourth victim was taken to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

READ MORE: Texas man pleads guilty to flying drone loaded with drugs, phones, mp3 players into Fort Worth prison

Investigators said this appears to be a possible robbery homicide.

No further details have been released as police continue their investigation.