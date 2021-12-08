Man and woman shot during Arlington barber shop fight

article

A fight at an Arlington barber shop Tuesday night ended with two people injured.

It happened outside the business on Arkansas Lane near Highway 360.

Police said two groups of people began arguing and the fight escalated in the parking lot. At least one person fired multiple shots, injuring a man and a woman.

After the shooting, the victims drove about two miles and flagged down an ambulance. They’re now being treated at the hospital.

Arlington police have not yet made any arrests.

They said everyone involved knew each other and there is no threat to the general public.

