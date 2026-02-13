Rockwall County reports 3 measles cases

article

The Brief Three measles cases have been confirmed in a single Rockwall County family following a member's recent international travel. The family is self-quarantining and officials state there are currently no identified locations of public exposure. Health officials advise that while the risk to vaccinated individuals is very low, the unvaccinated should monitor for symptoms.



There are three confirmed measles cases in Rockwall County, according to health officials.

Rockwall County Measles

What we know:

According to the Rockwall County Health Authority, the cases involve three people in the same family.

The first family member began experiencing symptoms on Feb. 5 after likely being exposed during a recent international trip. That person is no longer considered contagious.

Since then, two additional family members have developed symptoms.

Health officials said the initial patient mostly stayed home while contagious, as have other family members. They are self-quarantining.

They visited a health care provider, which has been notified. No other locations for possible public exposure have been identified.

Measles Symptoms

Big picture view:

Measles is a highly contagious viral illness that spreads through respiratory droplets from an infected person’s cough or sneeze.

Symptoms typically start with a high fever, a cough, runny nose, red or watery eyes and white spots inside the mouth. A rash typically develops three to five days after the first symptoms begin.

What you can do:

Health officials said healthy individuals who are fully vaccinated have a very low risk of contracting the disease.

Those who are unvaccinated, too young to be vaccinated or have weakened immune systems should keep an eye out for symptoms and reach out to a healthcare provider with concerns.