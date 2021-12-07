Navy veteran, school teacher killed in DWI crash on Hwy. 75

article

A U.S. Navy veteran and an elementary school teacher were killed in a weekend crash involving three suspected drunken drivers.

Police said Sergio Moriel, Jr. and his passenger, Melissa Aguilar, died at the scene of a five-car crash on the Central Expressway near Fitzhugh Avenue early Sunday.

Moriel, 31, served five years in the Navy.

Aguilar, 28, taught third grade at Trinity Basin Preparatory School in Mesquite.

Police arrested three other drivers involved in the crash.

Marsalis Brown is charged with two counts of intoxication manslaughter.

Jose Salazar-Reza and Grayson Chong are charged with driving while intoxicated.

