Man killed after pointing gun at Fort Worth officer, police say

Fort Worth police shot and killed a man armed with a gun after police say he pointed the gun at officers.

The man's name has not been released.

It happened Tuesday around 12:30 p.m. in a field between to north Fort Worth neighborhoods.

People who live in the Bear Creek neighborhood say they were surprised to see so much police activity Tuesday afternoon and are saddened to learn someone was shot and killed so close to home.

A 29-year-old man was shot and killed by Fort Worth Police after they say he pointed his gun at officers.

SKY 4 video shows officers in a large field near a pond tucked behind a playground and neighborhoods.

Fort Worth police say someone called 911 about a person with a weapon on the 10400 block of Bear Creek Trail. When they arrived, they found a 29-year-old man with a gun.

Police say when officers approached him, they say the man "presented a threat" and pointed his gun at the officers.

At least one officer fired their weapon, hitting and killing the man.

Fort Worth police did not do any interviews with reporters. They did not address what if any verbal commands officers gave the armed man and whether he complied with any commands.

Police did not address what he was possibly doing out in that area with a weapon and whether he lived in the area.

The incident is being investigated by the Major Case Unit, the Tarrant County District Attorney’s Office and Internal Affairs.