Man accused of stabbing 2, strangling another after crash on I-35 in Carrollton

A man is accused of stabbing two people and strangling a third after a crash in Carrollton.

Police said the 26-year-old Flower Mound man got out of his vehicle and attacked the drivers involved in the crash, just before 5 p.m. Thursday on I-35E.

He also attacked a passerby who tried to intervene, according to police.

Three people were taken to hospitals. Their conditions are not known.

The suspect, whose name was not released, was also injured and will be booked into jail on aggravated assault charges after he is released from the hospital.

Police are asking anyone who recorded either the crash or the assaults that followed to call them at (972) 466-3333 or email CrimeTips@CityofCarrollton.com.