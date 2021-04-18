Man accused of shooting toddler in leg in Denton County turns himself into police

article

The 25-year-old man who police said shot at his girlfriend’s car, hitting a toddler inside, turned himself in Sunday morning.

The shooting happened at about 2 p.m. Thursday, at the Watts Grocery Store in the Denton County town of Hackberry.

According to police, Demetrius Davis drove up to the store and shot at his girlfriend’s car, which had her child and her sister inside.

The child was shot in the leg. She was taken to a hospital, where she is in stable condition.

Davis, who fled the scene on foot, turned himself in at the Denton County Jail Sunday morning.

He has been charged with aggravated assault of a family member and two charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.