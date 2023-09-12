Man accused of kidnapping ex-girlfriend from Lewisville home

Expand / Collapse search

LEWISVILLE, Texas - A man is facing charges for allegedly kidnapping his ex-girlfriend from a home in Lewisville in Denton County.

Witnesses told police the man hit the woman and then pushed her into a vehicle Monday afternoon near Interstate 35 and Justin Road.

Police said the woman returned home a few hours later with minor injuries.

She led officers to a home in Carrollton where they ended up in a standoff with the man – 44-year-old Ivan Martinez.

Martinez surrendered a few hours later.

He remains in the Lewisville jail and is expected to be charged with aggravated kidnapping and family violence assault.

