Fort Worth police work to identify women seen with man in Deep Ellum the night before his death

Fort Worth police are investigating after finding a man dead in his apartment last month.

They are now asking for help in identifying two women caught on camera with him in Deep Ellum the night before Devin Danford’s death.

Police wouldn’t say why they want to identify them or if they believe the two have any involvement in Danford’s death.

Detectives said 26-year-old Danford was in the Deep Ellum area the night of Saturday, August 26.

One of the two women went with Danford back to his Fort Worth apartment that night.

The next morning, police said Danford was found unresponsive in his apartment and the woman was nowhere to be found.

Several items were missing from Danford’s apartment, including a necklace that detectives said Danford was wearing at the club the night before his death.

The medical examiner has not released a cause of death.

Fort Worth police would not say what suspicions they have about Danford’s death, and also wouldn’t say if the two women in the video are involved in any way.

Danford’s neighbor spoke to FOX 4 off camera and said he doesn’t recognize the two women.

He said Danford was always friendly and well-liked in the apartment complex.

Anyone with information on these women or Danford’s death is asked to contact Fort Worth police.