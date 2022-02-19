Man accused of burning dismembered bodies in Fort Worth dumpster indicted for separate murder

article

The man accused of dismembering three bodies and burning them in a Fort Worth dumpster has been indicted for a different killing.

Jason Thornburg, 41, was indicted on charges of murder and arson in connection to the death of Mark Jewell, who was killed in a fire in May 2021.

Thornburg faces 5 to 99 years behind bars, or life in prison.

He was separately indicted last year on capital murder charges for the deaths of David Lueras, Lauren Phillips, and Maricruz Mathis.

Police said confessed to killing the three victims at a Euless motel in September, before he dismembered and then burned the bodies in a Fort Worth dumpster.

