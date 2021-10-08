3rd victim found in burning dumpster in Fort Worth identified

All three bodies found in a burning dumpster in Fort Worth last month have now been identified.

Two of the bodies had previously been identified as Lauren Phillips and David Lueras, and the Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office identified the third body as 33-year-old Maricruz Mathis.

The dismembered bodies of the three victims were found after police were called about a dumpster fire in the 3100 block of Bonnie Drive in the morning hours of September 22.

Originally, police believed two of the bodies appeared to be a child and a young teenager or adult female. They’ve since determined both were adult women.

Fort Worth police arrested 41-year-old Jason Thornburg after they said he confessed to the triple murder and told police he believed he was being called to commit sacrifices.

He faces charges of capital murder of multiple persons.

Thornburg also reportedly admitted to two other murders, including a suspicious death in May during a house fire.

The other murder was of a female in Arizona. Fort Worth police have been in contact with local law enforcement in that state, Sgt. Loughman said.

