Man accused of killing woman he lived under North Dallas bridge with

article

The Brief 30-year-old Joshua Schaeffer, the man accused of fatally stabbing a woman at a North Dallas homeless encampment, was arrested by U.S. Marshals on Thursday. Schaeffer is charged with murder in the death of 39-year-old Danielle Hollowell, who was found with a stab wound on Monday. Witnesses told police the two lived together in a tent, and the stabbing followed a struggle heard inside their tent after an argument.



A 30-year-old man accused of fatally stabbing a woman at a homeless encampment in North Dallas earlier this week has been arrested, authorities said Thursday.

Fugitive Task Force makes arrest

What we know:

The U.S. Marshals North Texas Fugitive Task Force took Joshua Schaeffer into custody on Thursday. He is charged with murder in the death of 39-year-old Danielle Hollowell, according to Dallas police.

Details of the fatal stabbing

The backstory:

Officers were called around 12:25 p.m. Monday to the 14400 block of Preston Road, where Hollowell was found with a stab wound to her neck, police said. Dallas Fire-Rescue attempted lifesaving measures, but she died at the scene. Her identity was confirmed Thursday by the Dallas County Medical Examiner.

Related article

Struggle in Tent

Dig deeper:

According to an arrest affidavit, multiple witnesses told investigators the victim, 39-year-old Danielle Hollowell, and the suspect, Joshua Schaeffer, also known by the nickname "Nate", had been living together in a tent under a nearby bridge.

Witnesses said Schaeffer became upset before entering the tent, with Hollowell entering shortly after. Moments later witnesses state they heard what sounded like a struggle inside. The witness then saw Schaeffer run out holding a knife before fleeing the encampment on foot. Hollowell was found inside the tent bleeding from the neck.

Several witnesses identified Schaeffer as the attacker, and two later picked him out of a photo lineup, the affidavit states. Schaeffer remained at large until Thursday afternoon’s arrest.

What you can do:

Police said the investigation remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Y. Perez or call the Dallas Police Department.