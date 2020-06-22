Maintenance worker rescued from flag pole in Farmers Branch

The Texas Department of Public Safety teamed up with game wardens using new training to save a worker in Farmers Branch.

Police say a worker had a medical emergency Monday afternoon while about three-fourths of the way up a flagpole at Liberty Plaza near North Stemmons Freeway.

DPS dispatched a helicopter to the area and lowered a rescuer down to the man. They were able to get him down. He had reportedly been up there for hours.

The man’s condition is unknown.