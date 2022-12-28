Brewery to make 'Recovery Beer' edition in honor of Luka's historic performance

A Slovenian brewery says it is coming out with a "Recovery Beer" edition after Mavs star Luka Doncic said he needed a recovery beer after his historic performance against the New York Knicks Tuesday night.

Doncic had 60 points, 21 rebounds, and 10 assists, to go along with his last-second put back off a missed free throw to tie the game with a second left and send the game into overtime.

This was the first 60 point, 20 rebound, triple double in NBA history.

RELATED: It's no typo: 60-21-10 stat line for Mavs' Doncic goes viral

The Mavericks ended up beating the Knicks 126-121.

In his postgame interview, Doncic said he was "tired as hell," before adding that he needed a "recovery beer."

Laško Brewery, which is the largest brewery in Slovenia, posted on social media that it was coming out with a "Recovery Beer" edition.

The brewery had the caption "For all the tired Luka's that needs a beer to regenerate, we have brewed [Recovery Beer edition]", along with a picture of the beers can.