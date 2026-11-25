The Brief In May, 47-year-old Eric Vaughn Schultze was arrested and charged with misdemeanor assault for grabbing the wrist of a comedian over a payment dispute. Schultze, a convicted sex offender, had his parole revoked for a prior aggravated sexual assault conviction after the assault, and could now be in prison until 2039. Dodie's, the bar where the assault occurred, says that Schultze is not its owner, despite initial arrest documents stating he was.



The stated owner of a Lower Greenville bar could be in prison until 2039 for violating his parole after assaulting a comedian over a payment dispute in May.

Dodie's Assault Arrest

What we know:

In May, 47-year-old Eric Vaughn Schultze was arrested at Dodie's bar in Lower Greenville after he grabbed the wrist of a comedian during a dispute over payment.

An arrest affidavit stated Schultze refused to give Ashlie Knox an agreed-upon rate of $450 for the performance, instead writing a check for $300.

Related article

Schultze pleaded guilty to misdemeanor assault causing bodily harm and was sentenced to 90 days in the Dallas County Jail.

However, that conviction violated the conditions of his parole for a 2002 aggravated sexual assault conviction. He was released from jail in 2018 after serving 16 years, and was required to register as a sex offender.

Eric Schultze sex offender registry photo

Now, he could serve up to 13 years in prison for violating his parole terms.

The Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles voted to revoke his parole, and the soonest he could seek parole again will be in August 2031. Five years were added to his sentence, and it now runs until 2039.

Schultze previously violated his parole in 2024 when he was convicted of misdemeanor assault. That charge resulted in a 90-day prison sentence.

Eric Schultze prior mugs

Dig deeper:

In arrest documents, Schultze was listed as the bar's owner. The Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission told FOX 4 that he was the "stated owner" of the bar upon his arrest.

Now, Dodie's says Schultze is not the bar's owner, but did not clarify his role. The bar did not respond to FOX 4's request for comment.

The Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission has not provided an update on an investigation it launched this summer into Schultze's role with the bar.

What they're saying:

"What kind of human being gets violent with a vendor at their establishment for no reason other than them trying to get paid what was due to them?"

Ashlie Knox, the comedian who was assaulted by Schultze in May, says he was the person responding as the bar's owner on Google reviews prior to his arrest.

"I never sued them. This was never about money for me. This was always about wanting somebody like him to not be around all of those drunk college girls and families."

Ashlie Knox

She thinks there should be tighter restrictions on allowing people on parole to serve alcohol.

"I think that he should be in there until 2039. 13 years to me doesn’t even seem like enough time. He can stay there forever for all I care."