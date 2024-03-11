Woman killed in crash after being carjacked in Dallas

A man is charged with murder after Dallas police said he carjacked a woman, then crashed the car with her inside.

Officers found the victim just before 11 a.m. Sunday along Murdock Road, south of the CF Hawn Freeway in southeast Dallas.

Police believe Darion Thomas stole the vehicle that the woman was riding in and then sped off.

He then lost control and hit a pole.

The woman was ejected from the back seat and killed. Her name has not yet been released.

Thomas was taken to the hospital. It’s not clear how badly he was hurt.

He’s charged with murder and theft.