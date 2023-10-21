Actor Lou Diamond Phillips returns to UT Arlington to share knowledge with students

article

Actor and University of Texas at Arlington alumnus Lou Diamond Phillips returned to UTA to teach for a week-long teaching residency at the school's college of liberal arts.

Phillips is leading classes in acting fundamentals, acting for the camera, directing and the business of acting, film anesthetics and analysis.

"I came here to major in theatre and I said it many, many times it was one of the more fortuitous things that could ever happen," said Phillips.

He says he wants to show students there's a pathway to making the passion of acting into a career.

"It’s wonderful to go back and see where the dream started and then to keep that fire lit for young students who are my age at that time who may have the same dream," Phillips said.

He says it is important to always inspire other artists in the acting field.

"You’re always in an ensemble, you’re always working with someone else. A film is not a great film because of one performance. It’s because of all the performances," Phillips said.

In addition to the courses he also worked with students from across the college in an all-day film shoot.

He's also passionate about diversity and inclusion in the acting field.

"I’m currently one of the governors for the actor’s branch of the Academy. This is our aim as well to create more diversity, more inclusion," Phillips said.

He also talked about the SAG AFTRA strike.

"100 percent stand with SAG AFTRA. I stood with the WGA and I’m thrilled that they got a good deal. Very sad right now that seemingly talks have broken down," Phillips said. "No movie was ever made a success just by marketing alone. You have to have something good to begin with. And so there has to be a recognition of contributions made by artists."

The actor, writer and director, noted for his work in 'La Bamba' and the Broadway revival of ‘The King and I,’ graduated from UT Arlington in 1985.

Phillips says returning to Arlington is a full-circle moment.

"It’s creating that sense of community. It’s creating that sense of togetherness and lifting each other up," he said.