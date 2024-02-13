Loop 12 in Irving shut down after fiery crash

A fiery crash is expected to shut down part of a major highway in Irving all morning on Tuesday.

The crash happened overnight in the southbound lanes of Loop 12 at Irving Boulevard.

Two 18-wheelers and a pickup truck were involved. One 18-wheeler caught fire.

The tractor of the other fell from the bridge into a ravine.

One of the truck drivers was taken to the hospital in an unknown condition.

It’s not yet clear what caused the crash.

Police said it would likely take until noon to finish their investigation and clear the wreckage from the road.