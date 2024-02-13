The much anticipated Lowes Arlington Hotel and Convention Center opens on Tuesday.

The new hotel is located in the center of Arlington's Entertainment District, across the street from the Rangers' home, Globe Life Field.

It has 888 rooms, along with five restaurants and lounges.

There are two pools at the hotel with an authentic sandy beach and water slide.

The hotel also has 266,000 square feet of meeting and event space.

The $550 million hotel project has been under construction since 2021.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held on Tuesday morning.

It is Loews' second building in Arlington. The company also owns Live! by Loews.

In December, the City of Arlington approved another $410 million hotel project for Loews.

The public-private partnership would transform the Sheraton Arlington Hotel near I-30 into a 500-room hotel.