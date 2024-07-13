Police searching for suspects in Old East Dallas murder

article

The Dallas County Medical Examiner has identified a woman killed in a home near Lower Greenville in Old East Dallas.

Dallas police say they responded to a home on Llano Avenue for a welfare check on July 6 and found 49-year-old Sonya Warren unresponsive.

She died at the scene, according to investigators.

The following day, her death was ruled a murder by the medical examiner.

No suspects have been arrested at this time for her death.

If you have any information, you are asked to call police.



