Police searching for suspects in Old East Dallas murder
DALLAS - The Dallas County Medical Examiner has identified a woman killed in a home near Lower Greenville in Old East Dallas.
Dallas police say they responded to a home on Llano Avenue for a welfare check on July 6 and found 49-year-old Sonya Warren unresponsive.
She died at the scene, according to investigators.
The following day, her death was ruled a murder by the medical examiner.
No suspects have been arrested at this time for her death.
If you have any information, you are asked to call police.