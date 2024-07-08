Dallas police investigating murder of woman in Lower Greenville

article

Dallas police are investigating the murder of a woman in Lower Greenville over the weekend.

Police responded to a home on Llano Avenue, between Skillman Street and Abramas Road, for a welfare check on Saturday.

Dallas Fire-Rescue forced their way into the home and found a woman who was unresponsive on the floor.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

On Sunday, the Dallas County Medical Examiner classified the death as a homicide and the investigation transitioned to a murder.

The woman's name has not been released.

They did not say if there is a suspect in the homicide.

Police are asking for anyone with information to give them a call.