Dallas police investigating murder of woman in Lower Greenville
DALLAS - Dallas police are investigating the murder of a woman in Lower Greenville over the weekend.
Police responded to a home on Llano Avenue, between Skillman Street and Abramas Road, for a welfare check on Saturday.
Dallas Fire-Rescue forced their way into the home and found a woman who was unresponsive on the floor.
She was pronounced dead at the scene.
On Sunday, the Dallas County Medical Examiner classified the death as a homicide and the investigation transitioned to a murder.
The woman's name has not been released.
They did not say if there is a suspect in the homicide.
Police are asking for anyone with information to give them a call.