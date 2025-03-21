Millsap ISD holds special board meeting after arrests of 3 educators

The Brief MIllsap ISD held a special board meeting on Friday morning. Several community members spoke about the recent arrest of three educators this week. A video showed a teacher and teacher's aide mistreating an autistic student.



Millsap ISD is holding a special school board meeting Friday morning after three educators, including the superintendent, were arrested this week.

The arrests stem from a video that appears to show a teacher and a teacher’s aide mistreating a student in a classroom.

The board is also expected to discuss Superintendent Mari Edie Martin. The meeting agenda includes items on a possible "superintendent separation agreement" and "deliberation on personnel matters, including the superintendent, Millsap Elementary School principal, and assistant principal."

Arrests and allegations

What we know:

Two educators and the district’s superintendent were arrested this week.

According to arrest warrants, Millsap Elementary School teacher Jennifer Dale admitted to swinging at a child in the video but claimed it was playful. However, the documents list multiple alleged student victims.

Dale is charged with official oppression for "intentionally subjecting three known child victims to mocking, mistreating, and tormenting."

Paraprofessional Paxton Bean, also seen in the video, is facing a felony charge of injury to a disabled child with intent.

An arrest warrant alleges that in January, Bean took a child with special needs into a calm-down room, and the child later returned with a bloody nose. Bean told educators the child had run into a wall, but in a forensic interview, the child said Bean punched him.

Both Dale and Bean are no longer employed by the district.

Abuse allegations

The backstory:

According to affidavits, the child in the video was regularly subjected to extensive timeouts, inappropriate comments about his private parts, and taunting.

His mother believes criminal charges would not have been filed if she hadn’t shared his story.

Superintendent faces felony charges

The district is expected to discuss Superintendent Mari Edie Martin at Friday morning’s board meeting. Martin is also facing a felony charge, though details of the charge were not immediately available.