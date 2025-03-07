Lil Ronnie murder: Manhunt continues for 2nd suspect

The Brief The manhunt continues for the second of two suspects accused of murdering two people at a car wash in Forest Hill. One of the suspects, 24-year-old Adonis Robinson, was arrested on Thursday in southeast Texas. Police are still searching for 21-year-old Jakobie Russell. Family members identified the victims as North Texas rapper G$ Lil Ronnie and his 5-year-old daughter, R'Mani.



Forest Hill police confirmed they are still working leads, hoping to apprehend the second suspect wanted for the murders of North Texas rapper G$ Lil Ronnie and his 5-year-old daughter.

Jakobie Russell wanted for murder

What we know:

An arrest warrant was issued earlier this week for 21-year-old Jakobie Russell.

Forest Hill police said he is still on the run.

"The investigation remains ongoing as we work to bring the second suspect, Jakobie Russell, into custody," the Forest Hill Police Department said in a statement.

What we don't know:

Police have not revealed any other details about Russell or where they think he may be.

Lil Ronnie, daughter murdered at car wash

The backstory:

Police believe Russell and 24-year-old Adonis Robinson, both of Fort Worth, are the gunmen from Monday’s deadly shooting at Slappy’s Car Wash in Forest Hill.

The two men allegedly ambushed 30-year-old Ronnie Sibley and his daughter, R’mani Sibley, leaving behind dozens of shell casings.

Images obtained by TMZ appear to show Sibley, also known as rapper G$ Lil Ronnie, being chased across the parking lot by two gunmen.

They got away in a white, four-door Kia, police said.

Adonis Robinson captured in Livingston

What we know:

The Texas Rangers and Fort Worth police captured Robinson on Thursday in Livingston, Texas, which is about 75 miles northeast of Houston.

"We assisted on the arrest efforts," the Fort Worth Police Department said.

Forest Hill police said they also recovered the vehicle the suspects used during the murders but would not reveal where it was found.

What we don't know:

Investigators haven’t said what led them to the Houston area where Robinson was found.

The motive for the deadly shooting remains unclear.

Police also have not said how the suspects knew Sibley but said "the music industry" is part of the investigation.

Dig deeper:

Robinson has a violent criminal history and is a registered sex offender, according to court records obtained by FOX 4.

He was arrested in 2019 and later convicted for the assault of a woman who was walking along a trail near Marine Creek Reservoir.

Who was G$ Lil Ronnie?

What they're saying:

Family members told FOX 4 that Sibley was an aspiring rapper who went by the name Lil Ronnie or G$ Lil Ronnie.

"He was a rapper. He didn’t bother nobody. He didn’t target nobody. He was a family man, and he was going around rapping, okay. Why would you target him?" said Stella Houston, the victim’s aunt.

He lived in Crowley but made a stop in Forest Hill on Monday to see his daughter.

Family spokesperson Bishop Rodney McIntosh said the young girl had just been dropped off to meet her father at the car wash minutes before the deadly gunfire.

"The mother wants everyone to know she is heartbroken, and she is grieving," he said. "On behalf of the mother, I would ask them to do the right thing and come forward."

Sibley also leaves behind a 12-year-old daughter, who has now lost a father and a younger sister.